Zope is a free and open-source, object-oriented web application server written in the Python programming language. Zope stands for "Z Object Publishing Environment." It can be almost fully managed with a web-based user interface. Zope publishes on the web Python objects that are typically persisted in an object database, ZODB. Basic object types, such as documents, images, and page templates, are available for the user to create and manage through the web. Specialized object types, such as wikis, blogs, and photo galleries, are available as third-party add-ons (called products), and there is a thriving community of small businesses creating custom web applications as Zope products.

The Zope community has the last years spawned several different related web frameworks with slightly different aims and principles but often sharing a lot of the philosophy, people and code. Zope 2 is still the most widespread of these frameworks, largely thanks to the content management system Plone, which runs on Zope 2. Zope 3 is less widespread but underlies several large sites, like for example Launchpad. Grok was started as a more programmer friendly framework, "Zope 3 for cavemen", and during 2009 BFG gained popularity in the Zope community as a minimalistic framework based on Zope principles.

Source: Wikipedia.

Title:The Zope Book
Author:Amos Latteier, Michel Pelletier, Chris McDonough, Peter Sabaini
Publication date:-
Pages:239
Language:English
Aimed at:Web developers.
Requirements:Knowledge of Python programming.
License:Free.

Content


Chapter 1:Introducing Zope
Chapter 2:Zope Concepts and Architecture
Chapter 3:Installing and Starting Zope
Chapter 4:Object Orientation
Chapter 5:Using The Zope Management Interface
Chapter 6:Using Basic Zope Objects
Chapter 7:Acquisition
Chapter 8:Basic DTML
Chapter 9:Using Zope Page Templates
Chapter 10:Creating Basic Zope Applications
Chapter 11:Users and Security
Chapter 12:Advanced DTML
Chapter 13:Advanced Page Templates
Chapter 14:Advanced Zope Scripting
Chapter 15:Zope Services
Chapter 16:Searching and Categorizing Content
Chapter 17:Relational Database Connectivity
Chapter 18:Virtual Hosting Services
Chapter 19:Sessions
Chapter 20:Scalability and ZEO
Chapter 21:Managing Zope Objects Using External Tools
Chapter 22:Extending Zope
Chapter 23:Maintaining Zope
Appendix A:DTML Reference
Appendix B:API Reference
Appendix C:Page Template Reference
Appendix D:Zope Resources

