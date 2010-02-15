Zope is a free and open-source, object-oriented web application server written in the Python programming language. Zope stands for "Z Object Publishing Environment." It can be almost fully managed with a web-based user interface. Zope publishes on the web Python objects that are typically persisted in an object database, ZODB. Basic object types, such as documents, images, and page templates, are available for the user to create and manage through the web. Specialized object types, such as wikis, blogs, and photo galleries, are available as third-party add-ons (called products), and there is a thriving community of small businesses creating custom web applications as Zope products.
The Zope community has the last years spawned several different related web frameworks with slightly different aims and principles but often sharing a lot of the philosophy, people and code. Zope 2 is still the most widespread of these frameworks, largely thanks to the content management system Plone, which runs on Zope 2. Zope 3 is less widespread but underlies several large sites, like for example Launchpad. Grok was started as a more programmer friendly framework, "Zope 3 for cavemen", and during 2009 BFG gained popularity in the Zope community as a minimalistic framework based on Zope principles.
|Title:
|The Zope Book
|Author:
|Amos Latteier, Michel Pelletier, Chris McDonough, Peter Sabaini
|Publication date:
|-
|Pages:
|239
|Language:
|English
|Aimed at:
|Web developers.
|Requirements:
|Knowledge of Python programming.
|License:
|Free.
Content
|Chapter 1:
|Introducing Zope
|Chapter 2:
|Zope Concepts and Architecture
|Chapter 3:
|Installing and Starting Zope
|Chapter 4:
|Object Orientation
|Chapter 5:
|Using The Zope Management Interface
|Chapter 6:
|Using Basic Zope Objects
|Chapter 7:
|Acquisition
|Chapter 8:
|Basic DTML
|Chapter 9:
|Using Zope Page Templates
|Chapter 10:
|Creating Basic Zope Applications
|Chapter 11:
|Users and Security
|Chapter 12:
|Advanced DTML
|Chapter 13:
|Advanced Page Templates
|Chapter 14:
|Advanced Zope Scripting
|Chapter 15:
|Zope Services
|Chapter 16:
|Searching and Categorizing Content
|Chapter 17:
|Relational Database Connectivity
|Chapter 18:
|Virtual Hosting Services
|Chapter 19:
|Sessions
|Chapter 20:
|Scalability and ZEO
|Chapter 21:
|Managing Zope Objects Using External Tools
|Chapter 22:
|Extending Zope
|Chapter 23:
|Maintaining Zope
|Appendix A:
|DTML Reference
|Appendix B:
|API Reference
|Appendix C:
|Page Template Reference
|Appendix D:
|Zope Resources
